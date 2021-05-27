Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.