Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
Today's temperature in Chippewa Falls will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degre…
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Rain is exp…
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Partly c…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Showers early becoming less numerous late. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot te…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW a…
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. …
Today's temperature in Chippewa Falls will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance o…