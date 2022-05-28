 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Today's temperature in Chippewa Falls will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

