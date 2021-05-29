Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
