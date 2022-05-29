 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

