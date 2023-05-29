The Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
