Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.