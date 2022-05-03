Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.