Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
