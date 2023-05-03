Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.