Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Rain is exp…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. It should be …
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW a…
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Friday's forecast i…
Today's temperature in Chippewa Falls will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degre…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance o…
Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Periods of…
Today's temperature in Chippewa Falls will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…