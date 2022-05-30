Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.