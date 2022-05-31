It will be a warm day in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until TUE 2:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storms will return to northern and western Wisconsin this evening and to southern and eastern Wisconsin Tuesday. Chance of severe storms both days. Here's the latest on the timing and threats.
Rain likely for all of Wisconsin today. Storms are expected in the southern part of the state and a couple could produce hail and damaging wind. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details.
A little bit warmer and windier each day through Monday in Wisconsin. See how warm and windy it will get and when rain is possible in our complete Memorial Day weekend forecast.
Watch now: Drier for much of Wisconsin Thursday, but rain still likely for Madison and areas southeast
The rain chance is looking a lot lower for many in Wisconsin today, but showers and storms still look likely in the southeastern part of the state. Find out when we'll dry out in our updated forecast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 deg…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 deg…
Experts are growing more concerned by the amount of deaths after a hurricane passes. They've seen indirect death totals increasing in recent years.
Today's temperature in Chippewa Falls will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 d…
There's a chance of rain across Wisconsin today and Friday, but rain will be spending more time in the southern part of the state. See when the best chance of rain is and when we'll dry out again.
Showers from Madison to Kenosha today before we dry out for Friday night. Rain will make a comeback for Sunday though. Find out who has the best chance of seeing rain in our complete weekend forecast.