Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Rain is expected the next three days across Wisconsin, but Saturday is looking the wettest. Damaging wind, hail, and even a tornado cannot be ruled out. Full details in our weekend weather outlook.
The unseasonably chilly weather will continue today with scattered rain and snow showers. The rain chance will continue for Friday, but will we finally see some warmer temperatures? Find out here.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Widespread rain will likely slow the morning commute today in the southern part of the state. Though it will be dry farther north, it will be chilly for everyone. When will we dry out and warm up?
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle…
Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The f…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. A 38-degree low is forec…
Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. …
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 m…