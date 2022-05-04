Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.