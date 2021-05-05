 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 2:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

