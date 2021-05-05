Chippewa Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 2:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees…
It will be a warm day in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Per…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear s…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Overcast. Low near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for h…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Today's w…
Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Expect p…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 51F. Winds light and var…