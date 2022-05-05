Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Rain is expected the next three days across Wisconsin, but Saturday is looking the wettest. Damaging wind, hail, and even a tornado cannot be ruled out. Full details in our weekend weather outlook.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Much better weather today than yesterday in southern Wisconsin. Another chance of rain is already on the horizon though. Find out when it will arrive in our updated forecast.
Widespread rain will likely slow the morning commute today in the southern part of the state. Though it will be dry farther north, it will be chilly for everyone. When will we dry out and warm up?
Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes now the perfect time to tackle the subject.