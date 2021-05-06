 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 3:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News