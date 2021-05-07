Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from FRI 3:00 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.