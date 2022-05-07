Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.