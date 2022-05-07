Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Much better weather today than yesterday in southern Wisconsin. Another chance of rain is already on the horizon though. Find out when it will arrive in our updated forecast.
There's a chance of rain across Wisconsin today and Friday, but rain will be spending more time in the southern part of the state. See when the best chance of rain is and when we'll dry out again.
Widespread rain will likely slow the morning commute today in the southern part of the state. Though it will be dry farther north, it will be chilly for everyone. When will we dry out and warm up?
Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. The f…
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. A 38-degree low is forec…
Showers from Madison to Kenosha today before we dry out for Friday night. Rain will make a comeback for Sunday though. Find out who has the best chance of seeing rain in our complete weekend forecast.
Chippewa Falls temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…