Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
