 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News