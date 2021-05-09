Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.