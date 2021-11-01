Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.