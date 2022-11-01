Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
