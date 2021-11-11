Temperatures in Chippewa Falls will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Considerable cloudiness. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the f…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Generally fair. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Chippewa Falls area will see h…
Chippewa Falls folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degree…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Rain likely. Low 44F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Looking …
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Chippewa Falls area…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions ar…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Chip…