It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
