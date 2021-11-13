Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.