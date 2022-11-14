Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.