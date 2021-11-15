 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

