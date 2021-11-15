Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.