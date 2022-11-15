Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It looks like it will be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A strong cold front will be moving across Wisconsin this afternoon and evening bringing tumbling temperatures, a good chance of rain, and a few severe storms. Here's everything you need to know.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. How likely …
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls Monday, with tempe…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Expect peri…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Scattered snow showers during the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Wi…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Today…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 20F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mp…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures bar…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. The Chippe…