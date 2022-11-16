 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 19 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 40% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

