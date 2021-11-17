 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Chippewa Falls today. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

