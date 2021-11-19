 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

