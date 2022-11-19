Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19. A 6-degree low is forecasted. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
A strong cold front will be moving across Wisconsin this afternoon and evening bringing tumbling temperatures, a good chance of rain, and a few severe storms. Here's everything you need to know.