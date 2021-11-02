 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News