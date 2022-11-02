Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Today's temperature in Chippewa Falls will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.