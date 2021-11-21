It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. A 23-degree low…
Additional snowfall of 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected to the north of a line between Wisconsin Dells and West Bend, with highest accumulations near Fond du Lac and Sheboygan.
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 m…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for t…
It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 d…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Fa…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Mostly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Chippewa Falls…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperature…