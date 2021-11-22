 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

