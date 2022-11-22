Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
