Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.