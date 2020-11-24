 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

