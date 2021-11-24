Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.