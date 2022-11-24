 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

