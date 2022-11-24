It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. 21 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but als…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. It should be a f…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chipp…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees today. The area wi…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 12F. Winds ligh…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We wil…
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.