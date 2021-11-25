Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. 12 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.