Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Friday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

