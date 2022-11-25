Cool temperatures will blanket the Chippewa Falls area Friday. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
