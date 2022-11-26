Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.