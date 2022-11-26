Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Chippewa Falls people sho…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. 21 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but als…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. It should be a f…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chipp…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 21F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good …
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 12F. Winds ligh…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We wil…
It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 38 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low…