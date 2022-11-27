Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.