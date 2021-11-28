Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
