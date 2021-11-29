The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
