It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 4:00 AM CST until TUE 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
