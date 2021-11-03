 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Chippewa Falls Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

