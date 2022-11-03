Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.